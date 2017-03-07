Load mobile navigation
West Ham v Chelsea

  1. Andy Carroll of West Ham United clashes with Victor Moses1 of 9
  2. Mark Noble of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium on March 6, 20172 of 9
  3. Darren Randolph3 of 9
  4. Robert Snodgrass in action with N'Golo Kante of Chelsea4 of 9
  5. Manuel Lanzini with Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea5 of 9
  6. Andy Carroll receives more treatment as manager Slaven Bilic looks6 of 9
  7. Antonio Conte of Chelsea becomes animated7 of 9
  8. Pedro Obiang with Marcos Alonso8 of 9
  9. Andy Carroll of West Ham United winces as he lays prone9 of 9
