Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three-time World Champion Nick Matthew will be aiming to reclaim his title when he returns to the 2017 Canary Wharf Squash Classic as the top seeding March.

The draw sees players from 10 countries compete for the PSA World Tour $70,000 tournament title in the East Wintergarden from March 6-10.

The 36-year-old World No.4 will be aiming to add to his haul of silverware, which includes three British Opens, three World Championships and two Commonwealth Games singles gold medals.

Matthew will be going flat out to regain the crown he won in 2015 by defeating Germany’s Simon Rösner, this year’s No.4 seed.

Matthew will be seeded to meet World No.6 Marwan El Shorbagy in the final, with the 23-year-old No.2 seed leading a trio of Egyptian stars alongside Fares Dessouky and 2016 runner-up Omar Mosaad, the hard-hitting “Hammer of Thor”.

After beating Mosaad 3-1 to claim the 2016 title, the biggest of his career last year, Frenchman Mathieu Castagnet returns to defend the championship crown as the number six seed.

There will be big Antipodean interest in the tournament as well with 2008 runner-up Cameron Pilley, the 2016 World Series Final runner-up, and the in-from Ryan Cuskelly flying the Australian flag while New Zealander Paul Coll will be making a return after announcing his arrival on the big stage in a dramatic encounter with James Willstrop last year.

Coll powered his way into the world top 20 after winning the Channel VAS Open at Weybridge in December and he began 2017 in fine style by reaching his first World Series quarter-final in New York so will be a dark horse contender for the title.

2017 Canary Wharf Classic - Confirmed Entrants

Nick Matthew (ENG) Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY) Omar Mosaad (EGY) Simon Rösner (GER) Fares Dessouky (EGY) Mathieu Castagnet (FRA) Daryl Selby (ENG) Borja Golan (ESP) Cameron Pilley (AUS) Ryan Cuskelly (AUS) Paul Coll (NZL)

WC Lyell Fuller (ENG)