Young boxers from Fight For Peace in North Woolwich competed against fighters from clubs across London at the last boxing show of 2016.

The event on Saturday, November 26, saw fighters aged between seven and 14 from the academy’s Twilight programme make their in-ring debut.

The show was split into two types of competition: a skills bout involving young or less experienced fighters and competitive bouts that match boxers with higher levels of technical skill.

Twighlight member Joe Concepcion competed in the skills bout while fellow member Eniola Akingbesote took part in the competitive bouts.

Fight For Peace’s Musa Mohammed also made his debut and competed in the competitive matches.

While Joe gave a strong showing in the skills bout, Eniola narrowly missed out on victory in his fight while Musa recorded a technical knockout in the second round.

Musa said: “I felt prepared and this is going to make me go harder, it’s made me even hungrier. Every time I jump in the ring there is an adrenaline rush and you just want to compete and it makes you feel better outside of the ring too.

“When I got the win it just felt good because I have been working for it, so everything I worked for wasn’t wasted.”

Twilight boxing coach Allyson Julien said: “For their first bout they have done so well, Ebs (fellow coach) and I are very proud and it has also given us an insight into how well they can do with more work.

“When they get in the ring with young fighters from other clubs, you can see their potential a whole lot more, so it has given us a really clear insight into how good they can be with all the work we as coaches and them as athletes can put in.”

Fight For Peace aims to help young people between seven and 25 to realise their potential and “be the very best they can be”.

Their London Academy in North Woolwich is located on Woodman Street.

