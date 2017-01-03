Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Christmas and New Year period was good for the Lions with us picking up 10 points from the 12 available. That’s got us back in the hunt for the play-offs.

After our draw at AFC Wimbledon on Monday, January 2, we are now just two points off that goal.

A first visit in the league to Kingsmeadow to play Wimbledon showed the positives and negatives of our team.

We scored two excellent goals from Aiden O’Brien and Steve Morison but let in two soft equalisers.

Nevertheless, without being disrespectful, surely Millwall can finish above Rochdale, Fleetwood, Southend and Peterborough.

That’s all a long way off at the moment though. We need to continue to win our home matches and then pick up results away from home.

Draws are fine on the road, but the odd away win will be needed to get a play-off spot as teams like Sheffield United, Bolton, Scunthorpe and Bradford look like strong sides so far this season and should either take automatic promotion or a play-off place.

That leaves us competing with lots of other teams for the other two slots.

Being able to name an unchanged team for four consecutive matches has coincided with our upturn in form.

We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves too much though as the sides we have been playing in those matches have looked pretty weak.

Beating Gillingham at home on December 30 was an expected result but we made hard work of it even after they were reduced to 10 men.

The Gills lost their heads and had a second player sent-off, which helped us to run out 2-1 winners.

With Shaun Hutchinson forming a solid partnership with Byron Webster, moving Tony Craig out to left-back, hopefully we can keep more clean sheets in the second half of the season.

That said, a centre-back on loan might not be a wasted signing given Hutchinson’s injury history.

One of the first movements of the January transfer window should see Gregg Wylde leaving on loan to Northampton Town.

Wylde come with rave reviews from Plymouth fans but has not been able to get into the first team at The Den so best we move him on to free up some wages to bring in other player.

