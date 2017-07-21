Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of east London’s biggest sporting events is about to race into Docklands.

Around 14,000 competitors and 30,000 spectators are limbering up for the AJ Bell London Triathlon which storms into the capital from Saturday, July 22-23.

Athletes of all abilities will be weaving their way through closed roads around Excel on foot, swimming the River Thames at Royal Victoria Dock and passing London landmarks on bike.

Visitors can expect to see first time triathletes competing alongside Olympic champions and celebrities over a variety of distances, routes and wave categories.

For the first time ever the AJ Bell London Triathlon has a Weekend Warriors category which challenges competitors to complete as many triathlons as physically possible during racing hours, over the course of the event weekend.

Here is some last minute advice for competitors:

-You will be given a swim cap at Swim Assembly so no need to bring your own, but goggles are compulsory and aren’t provided.

- Arrive a minimum of 20 minutes before your wave start time.

- Back stroke is not permitted because it can be confused with someone indicating they are in difficulty.

- Once you have exited the water you will need to remove your wetsuit, place it in a bag provided, and cover a short distance on foot to Transition so make sure you are wearing something underneath.

-Approved cycling safety helmets of ANSI Z90.4, SNELL B90, EN 1078 or an equivalent national standard must be worn by competitors

-Drafting is not allowed – anyone caught drafting outside of the Elite field will be disqualified from the event.

-You must remove your bike and equipment from Transition within 1.5 hours of finishing and prior to the venue closing times.

- No headphones are allowed on the run course.

- Oh, and don't forgot not to celebrate too early...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Here is some advice for spectators:

-Spectators can view the whole of the swim course from the dock edge, next to the start pontoon. Access is via the stairs or lift located on the South side of the main hall (this will be directly in front of you as you enter via Chip Collection). Look out for the Spectator Viewing hanging banner against the back wall.

- For the bike section head towards the Aloft Hotel on the east side of Excel, or behind the Fox Pub underneath the walkway to Custom House on the west side of Excel

- The East Car Park is the best place to watch the run from. With the charity cheer marquees, loud music and plenty going on, this area has an all day party atmosphere.

- Grab a seat in one of the finish line grandstands so you can cheer the competitors on

- Be in the right place at the right time by tracking athletes around the course on a smartphone. Visit the event homepage, click Start Tracking, enter the athletes name or bib number, then watch them as they make their way around the course. A text notification will be sent when they cross the finish line.

How to get to Excel

By cable car

The start line for the swim is right next to the Emirates Air Line terminal so why not ‘fly’ in from North Greenwich?

The journey is available on Oyster and offers views across east London from the highest crossing on the Thames.

DLR

Royal Victoria station is the closest stop with trains running from Beckton and Tower Gateway from 5.15am.

Prince Regent station is also an 18 minute walk from the dock.

Tube

Canning Town is about a 13 minutes walk from the dock and is served by the Jubilee Line and DLR.

By air

London City Airport is a five minutes taxi ride from Excel or you can get the westbound DLR direct from the airport towards Canning Town and then walk about ten minutes down to the waterside.

By road

With 3,070 parking spaces available at Excel (£20 flat rate for 24 hours) and easy connections to the M25 and M11, the North Circular, A406 and the A13, driving could be a good option. The postcode for anyone using a Sat Nav to get to Excel is: E16 1DR

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook