Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Docklands Karate Club has seen three of its martial artists win titles at the 2016 British championships.

The club on the Isle Of Dogs entered into the annual Kyokushinkai Karate Championships in Slough and saw Chris da Costa, Alexandra Nauth-Misir and Neli Tsoneva come out on top in their respective categories.

Chris, a 24-year-old black belt first dan, won the men’s high-grade section for the third time in five years in a successful defence of his title against Alan Shnawa.

Alexandra, 23, was also defending the women’s high-grade title and avenged a previous loss she suffered in a team event against Zoeleigh Moulden of Mountain Ash, Wales.

And 34-year-old Neli completed the triple by winning the women’s low-grade against her club-mate and friend Nicole Hussey.

The Docklands fighters had a successful event all-round with a strong showing in the men’s and women’s team events during the contest on Saturday, November 19.

Anyone interested in joining the club on Westferry Road can get in touch with Nick da Costa at nacdacosta@gmail.com or by calling 07956219791.

More information is also available on Nick’s website .

Full results

- 1st Chris da Costa men’s high-grade

- 1st Alexandra Nauth-Misir women’s high-grade

- 1st Neli Tsoneva women’s low-grade

- 2nd Docklands men’s team

- 2nd Docklands women’s team

- 2nd Nicole Hussey women’s low-grade

- 3rd Nuha Wan-Armizi girl’s high-grade

- 3rd Federico Molvetti peewee 6-8yrs

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook