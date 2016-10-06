Login Register
Christine Ohuruogu encourages Newham to achieve one million miles of exercise in 100 days

The Olympic gold medallist joins up with Newham Council and signs up for the Million Miles Together Challenge

Christine Ohuruogu pictured with Great Newham London Run 10K winner James Denne earlier this year

Olympic gold medallist Christine Ohuruogu has joined up with Newham Council in an effort to urge residents to complete a million miles of physical activity in 100 days.

The former 400m world champion and the mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales have both signed up for the Million Miles Together Challenge , which started on Saturday, October 1.

The initiative sponsored by London City Airport is to encourage people to live healthier and more active lives and Newham is the first place in the country to undertake the scheme.

The aim is to clock up a million miles – the distance of travelling to the moon and back twice – by Sunday January, 8 2017.

The initiative is free for people living, working or studying in Newham and they can sign up and take part in the challenge at any point during the 100 days.

Christine said: “I love that this challenge is for everyone, of any age, any level of health and fitness. It’s not just about sport and anyone can take part.

“It is an opportunity to take part in something I believe offers a fresh, new and creative approach to an age old problem of getting people to lead fitter and healthier lives.

“Both the Council and I are committed to helping inspire people to get more active, and initiatives like this are a positive step in the right direction.”

Million Miles Together is supported by Newham Council’s eight community neighbourhood teams who were set up to bring local people together at events and initiatives.

The teams have set themselves a target of registering at least 1,500 people from each community neighbourhood to take part.

Cllr Ken Clark, cabinet member for building communities, public affairs, regeneration and planning, said: “Million Miles Together is a fantastic initiative that will give people the impetus they need to get active.

“As well as helping Newham reach its million miles target they will also be able to see and feel the benefits in their own health.

“I am delighted Christine has added her support to the initiative as she is an inspirational figure for many people across the borough.

“I will also be joining the mayor and many of my council colleagues in taking part and I hope as many others also join in.”

People looking to register or find out more about the initiative should go to millionmilestogether.org

