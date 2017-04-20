Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Survival is now mathematically assured for Charlton. While there’s some relief in that statement it’s a damning indictment of the club currently that relegation to an all-time low level was even possible.

Many big clubs have fallen to those depths but none with the funds of this one.

This season has been a huge disaster. You only need to look at the league table or the empty seats at The Valley to see that.

And if nothing changes at the top over the coming months it will be difficult to imagine why any of those fans would return for 2017/18.

Safety was achieved on Tuesday, April 18, when Bury failed to beat Bolton and came just 30-odd hours after one of Charlton’s best performances of the season.

One of the most frustrating characteristics of the Addicks over recent years is, despite having on paper more talent than the opposition, failing to play as a team.

But on Monday, April 17, against Gillingham the 11 on the pitch linked up superbly and actually played for each other, rather than as a set of individuals. While welcome, it could very well be a one-off.

And probably if the side did carry on improving it will get dismantled during the summer.

Unfair? No, the last few years have been nothing but a let down.

Charlton now have a fight to come above Wimbledon, which would secure the dubious honour of the third best team in south London.

Could we ever contemplate coming below Wimbledon just a couple of years ago? What’s next? Below Bromley? Ebbsfleet?

This is a new low for Charlton and only coming above the Dons would stop the Addicks slumping to their lowest position in over 90 years.

The love has gone from The Valley and it seems the only chance of it returning is if the rumoured takeover finally materialises.

Maybe safety assured will be the catalyst to finalise the alleged buy-out.

To finish on a positive note, Monday saw a stand-out performance on Saturday, April 15, from 18-year-old full-back Jay Dasilva, which reminded you just what football was all about.

A rousing solo run brought the free-kick for Ricky Holmes’ goal in the 3-0 win, topping off an inspiring display.

Young Jay is the latest in a long line of loanees to hit The Valley in the great slump post-Premier League.

But most have been frustrating at best and uninterested brats at worst. The signs from this display are Dasilva could be a real star of the future.

Charlton next face Chesterfield away on Saturday, April 22, at 3pm.