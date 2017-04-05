Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It won’t be included in the match statistics but this was a fixture that meant much more than football as the thousands, many breaking match boycotts, turned out to pay their respects to PC Keith Palmer.

It was an emotional night at The Valley. The police officer who lost his life in the terrible atrocities at Westminster 13 days before, was by all accounts hardcore Charlton through a support stretching back to the now distant days at Selhurst Park.

The man who was killed defending London on March 22 has been part of the roller coaster ride that has been Charlton over the last few decades, watching many of those games from his seat high up in the East Stand where he had a season ticket.

Throughout that period there have always been good people at the club. Sadly, for one reason or another, there are a far fewer these days.

But it was with much class, not least from the media team who put together a poignant and touching programme, that the pre-match commemorations were enacted.

The minute’s silence, which saw players and officials joined by many of PC Palmer’s colleagues on the pitch, was observed perfectly.

The crowd was bolstered by many extra fans – who certainly weren’t there for the football, which, conforming to type over recent months, was awful.

Charlton lost 2-0 to MK Dons but on such a moving day in SE7 it hardly seemed to matter despite the current relegation battle.

We could, of course, talk about those goals, the terrible defending, or another in a long line of Charlton first teams serenaded off the pitch at full time to a chorus of “You’re not fit to wear the shirt”.

But let’s not concern ourselves with such minor details, which will in no time be forgotten. We can rest assure there will be a Charlton in some form or another long after the current owners have packed their bags.

There will, however, never be another PC Palmer. Bad players and even worse directors will come and go.

But it’s the fans which make a difference. And last night Charlton remembered one of their own.

Rest in peace PC Palmer. London, and this club, have lost a hero. But you will always be remembered.

