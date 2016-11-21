Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Few would have marked the sacking of Russell Slade with a tear, despite the manager losing just one of his final seven games at the helm.

He was much maligned for failing to get Hollywood football to The Valley, but the fact Slade managed to keep Charlton around mid-table may turn out to be the miracle of the season.

We can only guess at the majority of what's been going on behind the scenes during his reign.

Reports suggest team morale had improved over the course of his terrifyingly short stay but his side remained weak once you took out two or three key players.

The loss to injury of Ricky Holmes, below, until the New Year is a grim prospect and means the responsibility for all creativity now rests with teenager Ademola Lookman.

You would guess such bad planning and inaction in the transfer market was not the fault of Slade, unless the seasoned pro really did think his tricky winger would be able to play 50-plus games this season.

So, who comes in?

Karl Robinson, formerly of MK Dons, was reportedly in the stands on Saturday to see the side in a 2-0 win over Port Vale thanks to goals from Josh Magennis and Nicky Ajose.

If he was there, he would have had cause for concern despite the result, with a lacklustre second-half display against the side from the Potteries.

And, if he does take the role, he will likely face the same old problems every manager in SE7 has had since Roland Duchatelet bought the club two and a half years ago.

They will be working under a management structure that struggles to grasp the realities of professional football.

Anyone who let the thought pass through their mind that maybe the new boss will get full control was rudely awoken from the reverie by the announcement Duchatelet's latest pet, Colin O'Loughlin, had joined the coaching staff soon after Slade's departure.

Why, oh why, hire a coach when there's no manager? Whoever takes the top job in the dugout has already had their backroom staff foisted on them.

The only good news for Addicks fans is O'Loughlin, the inexperienced former head coach of another one of Roland's sides St Truiden, was widely expected to take up the head coach role at The Valley.

It's pointless scrutinising the latest move by the owner. Rash, unusual decisions are what have plagued the club since the Belgian's arrival.

Maybe Duchatelet is really a puppeteer to a bizarre and painful Punch and Judy show being played out in south-east London.

The owner's 70th birthday was marked with a visit from Charlton fans to his home town because he's so rarely seen at They Valley.

Like the puppeteer, he may be out of sight, but we, the fans, continue to watch on in disbelief at this car crash.

