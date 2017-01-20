Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton Athletic’s hopes of making the playoffs are dwindling, and the visit of high-flying Scunthorpe United to the Valley on Saturday could put the Addicks further off the pace.

These are frustrating times for Addicks fans, as the side just don’t seem to be clicking under new manager Karl Robinson.

Charlton’s 4-1 win over Bristol Rovers two weeks ago was promising, but they couldn’t continue the momentum and their last match was a 0-0 stalemate against Millwall.

The former MK Dons boss has won two of his nine games in charge at the Valley, and his side have slipped out of contention for promotion this season.

Charlton are 11th in the league, and they will have a tough task toppling the Iron, who are aiming to enter the Championship next term as League One champions. Graham Alexander’s side are second in the table, but could return to the top with a win here.

Charlton’s chances of getting something from this fixture are reduced by the loss of Jorge Teixeira, who picked up two yellow cards against the Lions and will miss the Scunthorpe tie through suspension. The Addicks could also be without their top scorer, Josh Magennis, who was withdrawn after 13 minutes due to an injury.

(Photo: Getty)

Lee Novak could return but the Addicks will be without four centre-backs.

Three of the last four encounters between these two sides have ended in draws, and the last time the Iron won was in a 1-0 victory at Glanford Park in 2008. This season Charlton have beaten Scunthorpe 3-1 at home in the FA Cup, and drawn 0-0 in the league. These matches both occurred before Robinson took the reins at the London club.

It’s hard to look past Scunthorpe winning this one with their highly impressive goal threat. They have scored 10 goals in their last six league fixtures, and conceded five in the same timeframe.

They have scored more goals over the course of the campaign than any other team with 53, and have only lost four times. The Iron also possess the division’s most prolific attacker.

Josh Morris has scored 17 goals and made nine assists. The 25-year-old has scored in each of his last three games and in this ferocious form makes him a solid bet for Anytime Goalscorer.

Due to Charlton’s previous toothless performance and the loss of their top goalscorer, Scunthorpe should continue their hunt for promotion with a fairly straightforward three points when they visit the Valley on Saturday. The Iron can be backed at 8/5 to win , which looks to be exceptional value.

Odds from Oddschecker.com