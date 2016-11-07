Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young star Ademola Lookman ensured that Charlton are in Monday’s FA Cup second round draw after he came off the bench to score a brace.

Ricky Holmes was taken off injured after 27 minutes in the cup clash with League One table-toppers Scunthorpe, giving Lookman his chance. His first was a stunning long range effort, and his second, seven minutes from time, completed the rout as Charlton triumphed 3-1 at the Valley.

The 19-year-old now heads off to South Korea with the England U20 squad.

He told the club’s website : “It’s the first time I have played in the FA Cup and to get two goals in it is a really good achievement for me.

“For my first goal, I tried to pick out the far corner and luckily it came off for me. It’s something I am working on, I want to be more confident in front of goal and score more goals, so I’m really pleased.”

Manager Russell Slade was pleased to get his club’s cup run under way.

He said: “I thought it was a good cup tie. It was a good advertisement for our league. In the second half, we knew they would come at us. We were too comfortable in the first half, so we knew they would come and for 20 minutes they put us under immense pressure.

“In the end they did score, but from a set-play which is frustrating, so we have to learn that, even when we’re under that pressure, to survive that. But we saw that they left space behind them because they were throwing bodies forwards and we had the opportunity to hurt them on the break, which we did in the end.”