Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton manager Karl Robinson praised his side’s “aggressive” attacking play despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Bradford.

The Addicks were unable to break Bradford’s unbeaten home record , despite strong calls for a penalty after Josh Magennis was brought down in the box.

Charlton had the best in the first half but the home side came on strong in the second, helped in stoppage time by the sending off of Addicks defender Patrick Bauer four minutes from the end of stoppage time.

Robinson said: “In the first-half, we were outstanding. I thought we should have had a penalty after seven minutes when Josh Magennis came inside and was brought down.

“The way we passed in the first half was excellent; aggressive through the thirds and we picked them off at will, at times.

“Josh, in particular, was superb in the first 45 minutes and he just didn’t get that goal that his performance deserved.

“From then on in, it was about rolling our sleeves up and fighting for our club. Every single one of our players did that.

“The response that we got of the supporters at the end, I think they knew that we came here to try and win the game.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players. Charlton means so much to our fans and the lads gave everything for them today.”

Charlton’s next game is the FA Cup tie against MK Dons, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, December 13.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook