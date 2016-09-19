Why Charlton let victory slip from their grasp

Saturday saw a textbook smash and grab win for AFC Wimbledon at The Valley.

But for every winner, there’s at least one loser. Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-1 at home because of a lack of leadership on the pitch, a persistence with an under-performing striker and an inability to recognise the need for change.

That all rests with manager Russell Slade.

The Addicks’ boss hasn’t had the easiest of starts at the club but he needs to learn about his side fast.

He was dropped into a sea of discontent at a Charlton on the slide.

He seemingly struggled to bring in anywhere near all the players he wanted during the transfer window.

His attempts to get Nicky Ajose firing are to the detriment of this side.

The striker is yet to score at The Valley and never looked like changing that on Saturday.

With the firepower of Ademola Lookman available, pushing the youngster upfront with Josh Magennis would have made much sense.

As would returning Ricky Holmes to the free role behind the strikers, where he can cause maximum headaches.

But what probably cost Charlton the most at the weekend was the refusal to bring on Johnnie Jackson to provide that much-needed leadership and game management.

Johnnie Jackson, captain of Charlton

Instead naivety meant Lookman’s early goal was cancelled out in the last 15 minutes by an equaliser and winner from Dominic Poleon and Tyrone Barnett, respectively.

Slade made just one change and the substitute introduced wasn’t Jackson but Lee Novak.

The side badly lacks experience, a calming influence and a voice – all talents Jackson brings to the side.

For Tuesday night’s trip to Scunthorpe, these changes need to be made.

As does the re-introduction of centre-back Patrick Bauer for youth star Ezri Konsa, who looked shaky on Saturday.

The return of the BFG (big, erm, fiery, German) would add much needed steel to this side.

With matches coming thick and fast over the next few weeks – and including trips to Millwall and Gillingham – Slade must keep mistakes to a minimum.

A disastrous October would see more fans disappear from the sparsely populated Valley, which is suffering the lowest demand for tickets since the pre-exile days of over 30 years ago.

Granted this isn’t all Slade’s fault, but now the future rests on his shoulders.

Charlton manager Russell Slade

What the manager said

Talking to the club's website , Russell Slade said:

“It’s disappointing and sickening. We showed some real quality at times, if you look at the number of opportunities we created. You have to be relentless and efficient for 90 minutes.



“Wimbledon are a side that got promoted last season by doing that. Fair play to them, they stayed in the game and managed to score from the two chances they created



“We showed greater quality at times but you have still got to have that will to win and that will to see a game through right until the end. Two goals conceded at home and two goals conceded last week is not good enough.”