Charlton have made it two wins from two for caretaker manager Kevin Nugent as they thrashed Bristol Rovers 5-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

The Addicks took the lead through Ademola Lookman before Josh Magennis grabbed the all-important second goal before half time.

They kept up the pressure in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts with goals from Patrick Bauerm Adam Chicksen and Nicky Ajose.

Nugent said to the Charlton Athletic website : “A score like this was going to be coming and what we’ve done this season is give them a solid foundation and a solid base.”

Asked if he’d be happy with his performance if it was his last night in charge he said: “When you’re at a football club and your manager leaves for whatever reason and you’re asked to step in, you do it and you do it to the best of your ability.

“I’ve done it a couple of times before and I feel like I have done it as if I had the job long term. I did what I had to do for the good of the football club.”

Manager hunt

Charlton are hoping to have someone in place when they face Sheffield United on Saturday, with former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson the front-runner for the position.

Former Leeds and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has also been earmarked for the position, as has former Wigan manager Gary Caldwell.

A statement from Charlton said: “The club is conducting interviews with shortlisted candidates after receiving numerous applications.

“Once this process is complete, Charlton are committed to securing the best person to take the club forward, with the aim of achieving its number one priority — promotion back to the Championship at the earliest opportunity.

“Until then, Kevin Nugent will remain in his position as caretaker manager.”

Odds on key candidates

- Karl Robinson 1/12

- Gary Caldwell 6/1

- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 16/1

- Kevin Nugent 12/1

