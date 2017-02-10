Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Wimbledon are low on morale after their 4-0 capitulation at the hands of Sheffield United, and Charlton Athletic will be expecting to claim the three points when they visit Kingsmeadow. The Addicks are finally beginning to get into their groove under the stewardship of Karl Robinson, and could yet make a late assault on the playoffs.

Indeed, they are six points behind sixth-place Southend United with a game in hand over the Shrimpers.

Although Neal Ardley’s side have settled into life in League One well after getting promoted last season, they have hit a rough patch.

The Dons have failed to win any of their last three matches, and were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side Sutton United.

Since the turn of the year they have failed to score in three of the six games played.

Charlton on the other hand have notched seven goals in the last four games, and have only been breached three times.

Since Christmas, the Addicks haven’t been beaten, but have only kept two clean sheets.

Wimbledon won the opposing fixture 2-1, but Charlton have improved since then and should be too strong for the Dons here .

Charlton To Win and Both Teams To Score at 5/1 appear to be great value.

