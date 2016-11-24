Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protests against Charlton Athletic owner Roland Duchatelet will continue despite the change in manager, fans have confirmed.

The Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (Card) announced it would not suspend plans to demonstrate during Saturday’s match against Sheffield United.

The announcement came just hours before former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson was revealed as the Addicks’ new manager .

A spokesperson for Card said: “This will be the seventh ‘fresh start’ the regime has declared in under three years, and this one comes with the pre-announced installation of a Duchatelet network spy on the coaching staff, Chris O’Loughlin.

“At this stage the man who nominally takes charge of the team is barely relevant. Duchatelet has clearly signalled his intention to carrying on interfering in playing matters, which is bound to undermine whoever is he appoints sooner rather than later.

(Photo: Birmingham Mail)

“We are resigned to the fact that whoever is appointed will be dismissed before very long and the whole cycle will start again. There is no reason for anyone to believe otherwise. Therefore, our focus remains on removing Duchatelet and his puppets.”

The group is calling on fans to make clear they are not taken in by what has been described as “the latest instalment of Groundhog Day”.

Card has interrupted four matches at The Valley just after kick-off and the team has gone on to win three of them.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook