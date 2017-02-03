Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton Athletic pulled off an impressive victory over automatic promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium last weekend, and will be looking to build on that result when Fleetwood Town visit The Valley on Saturday, February 4. The Trawlermen will present a tough challenge, though, as they are now on a club-record unbeaten run in League One of 12 games.

After taking a while to settle into the hot seat at Charlton, Karl Robinson now seems to be making headway in getting the team to play in his style.

The results have certainly taken a turn for the better, and the Addicks are now unbeaten in their last five games after initially going five without a win under the new manager.

Two wins and a draw against other promotion hopefuls in January should serve as strong momentum to push on.

Charlton’s win over the Trotters was particularly remarkable, as Lewis Page was sent off early and the visitors had to contest the majority of the match with 10 men.

The Lancashire club drew first blood from Zach Clough’s free-kick, but Robinson’s men staged an extraordinary fightback to win 2-1 with goals from Patrick Bauer and Nathan Byrne.

Fleetwood have had a busy January with seven games across all competitions, but have managed to maintain their strong league form with four wins and a draw in their last match against Southend United.

Uwe Rosler’s side have produced some stunning victories to keep them in the hunt for the automatic promotion spots, and with clean sheets in their last three away games in the league may be hard to break down.

But Robinson’s side should look to attack, as a win for the Addicks would put them within eight points of the Trawlermen with two games in hand on the fourth-place side.

As Fleetwood have only played in the football league for a few years, these two sides have had one meeting – a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Charlton are slight favourites going into this one as they have marginally better form and are on the back of a superb comeback against Bolton.

Fleetwood have scored at least one goal in each of their last six games, however, so don’t rule out them breaching Declan Rudd’s goal.

A Charlton win (6/4) with Both Teams To Score (37/40) could be a shrewd punt.

