Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson will be the club’s new manager.

The 36-year-old, who led his old side to automatic promotion to the Championship 18 months ago, has signed a two and a half year contract and will take control of the club from Monday.

Robinson told the Charlton website: “I am honoured to have been appointed manager of Charlton and can’t wait to get started.

“Joining such a huge club with a large, passionate fanbase is a really exciting proposition.

“I’ve inherited a talented squad and I’ll be doing everything I can to get the club back into the Championship as soon as possible.

“I like my teams to play attractive football and if we all pull together, I firmly believe we can start moving up the table and enjoy a successful season.”

Charlton CEO Katrien Meire said: “Following a thorough appointment process, Karl emerged as the outstanding candidate. He is a very talented, forward-thinking manager and I’m delighted we have been able to bring him to Charlton.

“Our main focus is bringing Championship football back to The Valley at the earliest opportunity. Karl has vast experience of League One and, having won promotion just two seasons ago, we believe he has the necessary credentials and is best equipped to lead the club forward.”

Robinson will watch his new side train for the first time at the club’s Sparrows Lane training ground today.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook told the Charlton website