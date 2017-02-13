Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wasteful Charlton threw away two points on Saturday (February 11) at Kingsmeadow with yet another late goal conceded. Now it looks like any hopes of promotion are over.

Just like the Fleetwood game the previous week, the 1-1 draw with Wimbledon summed up the Addicks’ season – promising but ultimately a failure.

An astonishingly strong end to the season could drag Karl Robinson’s men into the play-offs but even if that was to happen it would take a brave gambler to back them.

The team has just not been good enough, despite the recent undefeated run.

When inspiring but flagging wide-men Ricky Holmes and Tony Watt were taken off in the second half, it left a huge hole in the side.

Old loan man Jordan Botaka and new loan man Stephy Mavididi are players with promise but lacking the experience and nous to help shut down a team like Wimbledon who took till 92 minutes to have a shot on target.

But that’s all it took to thwart the Addicks.

Dons’ Tom Elliott’s sending off for a second booking for having the cheek to celebrate his equaliser summed up the bizarre refereeing display.

Frustrating refereeing

The standard of refereeing – decisions from the man in charge perplexed fans from both sides on Saturday – is just one of the reasons a single goal is never enough at this level. And Charlton haven’t got enough experience and quality to put q game to bed.

Why, when the club is at such a crucial period in the season, has there been no investment in the front-line except for a novice loan signing from Arsenal? The club raked in millions from the sale of Ademola Lookman. Where has that cash gone?

Robinson’s words have been positive since the transfer window closed. He points out Holmes and Watt are like new signings.

But we’ve lost Lookman and what a difference he could have made over the last two games.

So, when anything other than promotion this season represents failure, why are Charlton settling for another season in this division?

But, at a time when a gamble by the club was needed, they did nothing.