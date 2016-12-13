Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton Athletic welcome Peterborough United to the Valley on Saturday for a fixture that has produced plenty of goals in the past.

This one, however, could shape up to be a much cagier affair. The Posh are coming in hot after an emphatic 5-2 win over Chesterfield, but the 18th-placed side’s porous defence has conceded 39 goals this season, so the result doesn’t provide a strong marker.

Peterborough are coming up against a much stronger defence who have only conceded 19 goals so far this season. Encouragingly for Peterborough, though, they have scored in 15 of their 20 matches in the current campaign, and Charlton have only kept six clean sheets.

The Addicks go in as slight favourites at 13/10 with the better form, and haven’t lost in all competitions since the 3-0 defeat to Swindon Town in early November.

They have been lacking in front of goal since the 5-1 annihilation of Bristol Rovers, though, and in the last two games have mustered five shots on target.

They were unlucky in the last match against Bradford City with one shot cleared off the line, another hitting the post, and a penalty appeal turned down.

New manager Karl Robinson has yet to put his stamp on the squad, but in his days at MK Dons he was shown to be a believer in attacking football.

He is likely to aim to dominate possession and get numbers forward in the final third and, after two goalless games in charge one would expect the end-product to come soon.

In the last meeting between the two sides Charlton slaughtered Peterborough 4-1 at the ABAX Stadium in the League Cup.

Since then, it is the Posh who have had the slightly better run in the league, and Grant McCann’s side are four points ahead of the Addicks in sixth.

Charlton are likely to push for the win and seek to close the gap. Nicky Ajose has five goals in the league so far but hasn’t scored since the Rovers clash.

He could be set to break his drought against a Peterborough side who have conceded 35 shots on goal in the last two matches. Ajose can be backed at 9/2 to score first .

Those pondering whether Charlton can make it three goalless draws in a row in all competitions can get odds of 12/1, but a 1-1 tie looks much more likely at 11/2 .

