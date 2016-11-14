Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In their latest effort to force out Roland Duchatelet, protesting Charlton Athletic fans have travelled to Belgium with a number of gifts for the Addicks owner.

The Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) took their message to the 70-year-old’s native land for a three-day tour in a taxi covered with images of past protests and with the slogan "Taxi For Roland".

They targeted locations representing the owner’s key interests - football, politics and business.

The trip coincides with Duchatelet’s 70th birthday and CARD have gathered a number of birthday presents:

· A ticket for the Sheffield United match at The Valley on November 26

· A map of south-east London so he can find his way there after allegedly failing to attend a match for more than two years

· An alternative protest football shirt produced by fans

· A DVD with edited highlights of all the protests to date

· A pack of duck tape, which the millionaire once famously used to repair his shoes

· A black and white scarf – the club’s 1947 FA Cup final colours adopted by protesting fans

· A bumper pack of items thrown to interrupt matches at The Valley in 2016, including a beach ball, a stress ball and a little pink pig

A CARD spokesperson said: “We are taking the protests to Belgium in this unusual way to gain maximum exposure of Duchatelet’s incompetence and destruction of our club in his home nation.

“It is intended to be engaging and non-threatening - but also embarrassing for him and chief executive Katrien Meire to have their disastrous regime laid bare before the Belgian public and media.

“We intend to cause Duchatelet maximum embarrassment at home and abroad until he sells the club.”

CARD was due to display all the birthday presents in the main square of Sint-Truiden, home to the Belgian club Duchatelet also owns, on Monday, November 14 - the day of his birthday.

They will also be handing out black and white beach balls and balloons to the local people, while explaining the reason behind the protest.

The group will deliver the presents to Duchatelet at the KSTVV Stadion in Sint-Truiden, together with a birthday card and a petition calling on him to sell the club.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook