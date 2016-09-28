Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Charlton devoid of ideas, leggy and disappointing

Manager criticises the 'worst performance of the season' as Addicks extend their winless run to seven games

Getty
Fredrik Ulvestad of Charlton controls the ball

Charlton were less than 10 minutes away from ending their six-game winless run on Tuesday night – but Oldham’s Peter Clarke delivered another late blow to the Addicks faithful.

The rise up the Championship but are firmly mid-table – 12th with 12 points after 10 games. A win would have put them ninth and that’s where they were heading when Josh Magennis powered the ball past Connor Ripley after the home team strung together 21 passes.

Charlton had a chance to press home the advantage but Magennis curled the ball over the bar and, ultimately, the Latics had more possession to keep their 100+ travelling fans happy. Meanwhile, some of the discontent among the home fans resurfaced as it became increasingly clear that Charlton won’t be back in the Championship with a dramatic change of form.

Getty
Andrew Crofts of Charlton battles with Freddie Lapado of Oldham during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Oldham Athletic at The Valley

Despite the point, manager Russell Slade called the match the “most disappointing of the season”.

He told the club's website : “We looked devoid of ideas, we looked leggy, they were first to every ball and we were fortunate, in many ways, to get a point.

“We didn’t understand each other’s strengths, but when we did it paid off. We made 21 passes before we finished for the goal, but we only did that maybe two or three times in the first half and that was it. Clearly, that is not enough.

“It can’t be on a part-time basis, it has to be every single time. We are all disappointed, we’ve had a good chat among ourselves. We know we’ve taken a step back tonight and we have to show improvement on Saturday [against Rochdale].”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Charlton Athletic’s new kit for 2016/17 season revealed

Nicky Ajose and Ricky Holmes show off the new home strip at The Valley ahead of the Addicks' upcoming League One campaign

Related Tags

Teams
Charlton Athletic FC

Most Read in Sport

  1. Charlton Athletic FC
    Charlton devoid of ideas, leggy and disappointing
  2. West Ham United FC
    West Ham owners step in to calm frazzled nerves
  3. Canary Wharf
    RBC V Series cyclists race through Canary Wharf
  4. Charlton Athletic FC
    Both sides of Charlton feud now engaged in bitter war of words
  5. Charlton Athletic FC
    Charlton boss Russell Slade on the owners, the fans, the transfers

Most Recent in Sport

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Tower Hamlets
    Tower Hamlets house prices could fall due to rapid development and Brexit
  2. Charlton Athletic FC
    Charlton devoid of ideas, leggy and disappointing
  3. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  4. UK & World News
    Judge to rule on NHS contract row between Jeremy Hunt and junior doctors
  5. UK & World News
    Eight unnamed managers with Premier League experience alleged to have taken bribes
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter