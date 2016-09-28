Charlton devoid of ideas, leggy and disappointing

Charlton were less than 10 minutes away from ending their six-game winless run on Tuesday night – but Oldham’s Peter Clarke delivered another late blow to the Addicks faithful.

The rise up the Championship but are firmly mid-table – 12th with 12 points after 10 games. A win would have put them ninth and that’s where they were heading when Josh Magennis powered the ball past Connor Ripley after the home team strung together 21 passes.

Charlton had a chance to press home the advantage but Magennis curled the ball over the bar and, ultimately, the Latics had more possession to keep their 100+ travelling fans happy. Meanwhile, some of the discontent among the home fans resurfaced as it became increasingly clear that Charlton won’t be back in the Championship with a dramatic change of form.

Getty Andrew Crofts of Charlton battles with Freddie Lapado of Oldham during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Oldham Athletic at The Valley

Despite the point, manager Russell Slade called the match the “most disappointing of the season”.

He told the club's website : “We looked devoid of ideas, we looked leggy, they were first to every ball and we were fortunate, in many ways, to get a point.

“We didn’t understand each other’s strengths, but when we did it paid off. We made 21 passes before we finished for the goal, but we only did that maybe two or three times in the first half and that was it. Clearly, that is not enough.

“It can’t be on a part-time basis, it has to be every single time. We are all disappointed, we’ve had a good chat among ourselves. We know we’ve taken a step back tonight and we have to show improvement on Saturday [against Rochdale].”