Charlton were outplayed by a more experienced team performing as a unit on Saturday, December 17. Who knows at this stage just what Karl Robinson is trying to build at Charlton but Peterborough would not be a bad template to follow.

What the visitors had was a quick and skillful midfield. Charlton had out-of-sorts Freddie Ulvestad, Andy Crofts who looks a steady League One player at best, a completely ineffective Ademola Lookman and a Jordan Botaka who, while trying hard, struggled to make an impact.

After a fairly decent run of results in recent weeks, Charlton were easily undone in the 2-0 defeat .

Individually the players were poor. While the tactics may have had a part to play in the defeat, the much bigger reason was hugely below par performances of many players.

Quite why Lookman constantly failed to track back and why Nicky Ajose could only block the ball on the line rather than turn it in, is certainly not down to Robinson.

And just how seasoned pros such as Jorge Teixeira and Patrick Bauer could not prevent Gwion Edwards racing 60 yards with the ball before firing it past rookie keeper Dillon Phillips, only they know.

It's The Den on Wednesday, December 21, and Millwall, as always, will be up for the battle.

Too many players let the fans down on Saturday and coming up is a game where nothing but complete passion from each individual will be acceptable.

Robinson may well ring in the changes. He can't have two attacking wide men who leave their full-backs exposed, so expect to see Adam Chicksen filling one of those spots.

And while Ajose may not be questioned for his commitment, his form has been too patchy and he may have to sit out.

Robinson's tactics are a world away from Russell Slade. While the latter was overly-cautious, the former's tactics seem based on reckless abandon in comparison.

The fans demanded an old-fashioned 4-4-2 on many occasions this season but on Saturday the negatives were all too obvious.

He's only four games into his Charlton career but two wins and two draws with just one goal scored is pretty bleak.

Don't panic

While it's far too early to panic - remember Chris Powell's first six months in charge were very poor - the next four weeks could be interesting.

Not least because the transfer window is Robinson's big opportunity. It's obvious to everyone he needs to bring in a goal-scoring striker to take the pressure off of Ajose and a complete central midfielder to link up play.

Neither will be cheap or easy to find.

Something patently obvious in recent weeks is a complete lack of experience and leadership in the side which also needs to be addressed. In short, Robinson needs a miracle in the window.

What's not needed is a scapegoat. But Charlton had their one re-affirmed on Saturday when ironic cheers met Morgan Fox's substitution.

Let's not ignore the obvious - Fox's season to date has seen his defensive frailties exposed, but more often than not he has been completely devoid of protection

If Wednesday's match needs anything it's a side knowing just how tough a visit to Millwall is - and homegrown players giving their all.

And Fox's commitment to Charlton should not be doubted. Let's hope he has a long-overdue storming performance at The Den.

