Charlton’s new boss Karl Robinson said he “jumped” at the opportunity to manage the club and is keen to push them forward to where they want to be.

The 36-year-old, who is the seventh Addicks manager since January 2014, spoke about his excitement ahead of his first fixture against former side MK Dons.

Robinson told the Charlton website : “It’s still quite surreal. To think that I got a phone call about 10 days ago to speak to the owner, I jumped at that opportunity.

“To get the chance to say this is where your next destination is going to be was an important one for me. If you look at what I said before coming here, the next step was going to be the most important in my life.

“I think this is right. I really do. It’s a good time to have that opportunity to push forward and be where we want to be.

“I’m looking forward to it - I’m like a kid, I’m very excited.”

What the players say

Recent games have seen a gradual improvement in Charlton’s performance, with the team rounding off caretaker manager Kevin Nugent’s time in charge with a last gasp equaliser against Sheffield United on Saturday.

His three games at the helm saw two victories, including a 5-1 slaughter of Bristol, and a draw.

Defender Patrick Bauer said he wants to see the side’s recent form continue under Robinson.

“At the start of the season, it was more difficult for us but in our last games we have seen a big improvement and we want to keep going like that,” he said.

“We are all delighted to start working under Karl. We have a full week to train under him, he has more time to work with us and I am sure that he will prepare us perfectly for the match against MK Dons next Saturday.”

The FA Cup second round game against MK Dons will kick off at The Valley at 3pm on Saturday, December 3.

