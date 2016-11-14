Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton manager Russell Slade has apologised to fan after his side’s disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Swindon Town .

The away loss at the County Ground was the Addicks’ first in seven games, losing out to goals from Sean Murray, Lloyd Jones and Jon Goddard.

It was the first time the south-east London side had conceded more than two goals this term and it marked Swindon’s fifth win of the season.

Slade said the second goal just after half time killed the game and there were strong calls for a penalty after Brandon Hanlan’s shirt was pulled in the box.

He told the Charlton website : “We didn’t deserve anything from today’s game. It’s game 16 for us and we’ve chosen that to put in our worst performance of the season, in all honesty.

“I’m disappointed in the goals. The first one was unfortunate, it’s taken a huge ricocheted, but they created more chances throughout the day.

“I apologise to our fans today because we were really poor. We need a reaction from that. Our form had been really good prior to today and I’m not sure where that has come from today. It’s disappointing.

“We have a few bodies to come back after today, which is encouraging, but we have to be much better than that.”

Charlton’s next game comes at home against seventh-placed side Port Vale at The Valley at 3pm on Saturday, November 19.

