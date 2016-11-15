Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for the Canary Wharf Squash Classic 2017 have all been sold within five weeks of going on sale.

The rush was a replica of last year, with racket-wielding competitors eager to take part i n the tournament at East Wintergarden in five months time.

Tournament director Tim Garner said: “This brings back memories of a golden era in squash when the British Open was staged at Wembley Conference Centre and sell-out crowds of more than 3,000 were recorded every year.

"The success of Canary Wharf creates an atmosphere just like the 1980s, when huge crowds flocked to Wembley as Jahangir (Khan) dominated the world of squash.

“It’s wonderful to see squash staging such wonderful tournaments in fantastic settings. The players always enjoy coming to Canary Wharf because there are few things more inspiring than playing in front of a packed arena."

Tim said there would be a waiting list for anyone who missed out on a ticket. To join the list, email cw@eventis-sports.com

The tournament takes place the week of Monday, March 6. Full details are available online .

