Canary Wharf Jog in aid of British Heart Foundation returns

Runners are set to make their way through the towers in the Docklands financial district as they help to fight the battle against heart disease

Runners take on the Canary Wharf Jog 2015 on behalf of the British Heart Foundation

Participants are set to take their marks as the Canary Wharf Jog in aid of the British Heart Foundation makes its return.

The street event, which runs round the Docklands estate will see hundreds of colleagues, friends and families lapping the towers to raise money for charity.

Canary Wharf workers have been encouraged by BHF to take part in the event, which includes a mass warm-up before participants run, jog or walk as many laps as they like up to 10k.

The event is free to enter but the charity urges joggers to set up a sponsorship page online.

Entrants are provided with a BHF t-shirt (to be collected on the day), training guidance, fundraising support, medical support and a medal given to all finishers.

The run takes place on Wednesday, September 7 and starts and finishes at Canada Square Park.

Schedule

4.30pm - 6.30pm Registration

6.10pm - 6.20pm Warm-up and safety briefing

6.30pm Event starts

8.30pm Event finishes

