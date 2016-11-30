Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thanks to a point at Old Trafford and Crystal Palace’s calamitous decline, West Ham have done themselves no end of good in the Premier League table.

Hovering just above the relegation places for weeks, they find themselves in 16th place, level on points with Middlesbrough and a point behind last season’s champions, Leicester.

However, 13 Premier League games have now been played and that’s bad news for those at the bottom of the table.

A look back over the last 15 seasons shows that more than half of the clubs in the bottom three after 13 games were eventually relegated at the end of the season. Four clubs in 16th place have gone down.

As many as 26 of the 45 sides to be in the drop zone after 13 games (58%) went on to be relegated.

That means only 19 (42%) managed to avoid the drop.

Unsurprisingly, teams propping up the table at this stage of the season are more at risk.

Just two of the 15 teams who were bottom of the table after 13 games have managed to avoid the drop – Crystal Palace in 2013-14 and Leicester in 2014-15.

Eight of the 15 teams who were 19th after 13 games managed to avoid the drop, as did nine of those who were in 18th.

In fact, more teams who were in 17th place have eventually been relegated (eight) than those in 18th (six) and 19th (seven).

The highest any team to have been in the bottom three after 13 games has managed to finish is sixth.

West Ham, Millwall and Charlton feature prominently in Home Office league of shame

Aston Villa were in 18th place after 13 games in 2003-04 on 11 points - much the same as Hull City this season.

They turned things around though, winning eight of their next 12 league matches.

Middlesbrough are the highest placed team after 13 games to be relegated.

Boro were in 8th place in 2008-09 at this stage of the season. However, Gareth Southgate’s side only won two of their remaining 25 matches and eventually finished 18th.

Position after 13 games: Teams relegated

Data covers last 15 seasons

1st: 0

2nd: 0

3rd: 0

4th: 0

5th: 0

6th: 0

7th: 0

8th: 1

9th: 0

10th: 0

11th: 1

12th: 1

13th: 0

14th: 1

15th: 3

16th: 4 (West Ham's current league positon)

17th: 8

18th: 6

19th: 7

20th: 13

