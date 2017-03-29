Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,000 people took part in the British Heart Foundation’s annual event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, March 26 to help raise cash for the charity.

The fun run, which started and finished on Hopkins’ Field, saw runners cover 5K or 10K to generate funds for research.

BHF fundraising event manager Leanne Postlethwaite said: “Without the dedication and commitment of our inspiring runners, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part.”

Canary Wharf workers keen to take part in a similar event in east London can sign up the BHF’s Tower Of London Run.

This event is set to take place on Wednesday, May 17, and will see participants cover distances of either 5k or 10k.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook