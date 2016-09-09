British Heart Foundation ‘overwhelmed’ by Canary Wharf Jog success

More than 1,250 people took to the streets during the annual Canary Wharf Jog in aid of the British Heart Foundation .

Docklands runners donning red BHF shirts were seen jogging through the estate in a united front against coronary heart disease.

A mass warm-up took place at Canada Square Park before the run began, with some joggers covering up to 10km to raise money for the charity.

BHF event organiser Hayley Reynolds said: “The BHF receives no Government funding and relies entirely on the generosity of our supporters to pay for life saving research, so I would like to thank everyone who took part, everyone who supported our runners and all of our volunteers.

Two joggers stretching during the mass warm up

“We were overwhelmed by the excitement on the day, and by the number of teams who took part. First prize for the largest team went to BNY Mellon, who had over 130 runners taking part.”

“Thank you to everyone who has already sent in their sponsorship money. All places at the event are free, so it is even more important that our runners and joggers do their utmost to raise as much as possible to support our research.”

Joggers are advised that they can still set up a fundraising page on the BHF website and collect sponsorship money.

There were more than 1,250 people involved in the jog

Once all the donations have been counted the team with the mot funds raised will be presented with a trophy.

Hayley said: “Coronary heart disease is not beaten yet – it remains the single biggest killer in the UK and it’s because of your support, that we are able to continue our fight to find a breakthrough.”

