West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has praised his side’s character after the 2-2 draw with Liverpool ahead of a “crucial week” for the club.

The Hammers’ point at Anfield, courtesy of goals from Dimitri Payet and Michail Antonio , eased the pressure on Bilic after an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Arsenal a week earlier.

The two goals came after Liverpool went ahead through Adam Lallana within five minutes, with West Ham heading into half-time in the lead.

But a costly mistake from goalkeeper Darren Randolph saw him drop a cross into the path of Divock Origi, who scored the equaliser.

Bilic said the point was important to his side and showed a “great reaction” after a shaky start to the season.

He said: “I was pleased with the character shown by the team. After the loss last week, 5-1 to Arsenal, and then making a start that couldn’t be worse, we showed a great reaction.

“It’s a really great point for us, a positive situation before this crucial week for us.

“We tried to get as many points as possible from these four, on paper, very difficult fixtures and now we have Burnley and Hull at home.

“Those games will be extremely difficult in every way and we will have to show the character again, but also the quality, togetherness, patience, because they will be very mentally demanding games. We have to be ready for them.”

West Ham’s next game against Burnley kicks off at the London Stadium at 7.45pm on Wednesday, December 14.

