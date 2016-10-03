There are better ways to get 'fun for a fiver', Charlton

Grey skies, a missed penalty and a scrappy winner conceded in a drab encounter – this is the match which encapsulates Charlton’s Football For A Fiver.

On the annual “fun day”, the Addicks almost always lose to push-over opponents.

The only difference with this one was the club failed to come near to selling out – by a huge margin.

Fewer than 14,500 – that’s the official attendance – out of a possible 27,111 turned up to watch Calvin Andrew give Rochdale the victory.

Josh Lillis’ super penalty save from Charlton captain Johnnie Jackson and a stunning stop from Morgan Fox from close range sent the points up north .

In truth, Charlton have played much worse.

Ademola Lookman and Ricky Holmes underlined the possibility the duo could be this league’s best players with some stylish football.

The defence, meanwhile, were solid.

Josh Magennis was Charlton’s tireless battering ram up front and even carved out a couple of chances for himself.

The biggest question mark remains in the centre of midfield where investment is badly needed.

But the Addicks lost, making it a ridiculous eight games without a win.

Charlton manager Russell Slade

This leads to questions over the future of boss Russell Slade.

Despite starting the correct team, with correct subs – yes taking off Holmes for the fresh legs of Jordan Botaka was right despite the outpouring of grief from the stands – Slade cannot escape the facts.

His team have failed and are languishing in 18th position in October. Grim stats. But how much of it is his fault?

CEO Katrien Miere, owner Roland Duchatelet’s voice at the club, has presided over a disastrous reign.

There’s been huge drop in fans and a collapse to League One.

But the most telling statistic is she sacked six managers in just over two years.

Where’s the real problem lie? The CEO said each appointment had led to improvement. At least that fallacy is no longer mentioned.

Have each of them been the problem? How about the umpteen staff members who have left the club over her period in charge, which includes even the pitchside announcer who could no longer work for her?

Is sacking Slade the answer?

Sacking Slade will just give Meire breathing space as it deflects attention from the real problem – those above the troubled manager.

A Cardiff fan’s column on Wales Online over their club’s former manager is worth noting: “People were desperate for the club to shed Slade, without considering the alternatives.”

Slade was replaced in the summer much to the joy of the Bluebirds-cum-Red Dragons faithful. Now they’ve got Paul Trollope and they are just as miserable.

Who would Charlton get? Anyone around from Belgium? After all, Roland has given British a go and it’s failed.

Back to the tried and tested network, the owner may well say.

Slade will go at some point, and perhaps this season, but let’s not keep sacrificing managers when the real problem is all too obvious.