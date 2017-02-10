Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 11, in what could be a close clash between two in-form sides. Last time out Slaven Bilic got an instant response from his players following the harrowing 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

The Irons travelled to Saint Mary’s Stadium and dominated Southampton in a 3-1 victory with goals from Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang, and Mark Noble.

The London side have now won three of the four games played since the loss of the playmaker Dimitri Payet and are, arguably, better off without him.

Payet’s replacement Robert Snodgrass may need a bit of time to settle, though, as the Scottish international only created one chance in the entire match against the Saints.

The Baggies have been a transformed side this season as Tony Pulis has aimed to defy his defensive reputation and go on the attack. Last season West Brom scored 34 goals in the entire season; they are already on 32 in this campaign after 24 games.

Taking into account the stats from the last four matches, West Ham and West Brom are fairly evenly matched.

The Baggies have had the slightly better goal threat with 14 shots on target and a chance every 8.1 minutes, to the Irons’ 13 on target and 9.8 minutes per chance.

Defensively, West Ham have been tighter, conceding 32 chances to West Brom’s 38.

With a lot of their goals coming from set plays, it’s hard to predict who will score for the Baggies.

For punters looking to stake on Anytime Goalscorer it would be wiser to look to Bilic’s men.

There are slight concerns over the fitness of Carroll ahead of the mid-table clash, but should he play, the England man is a solid choice at 9/5.

When the two sides met at The Hawthorns last September the Baggies took the spoils in a thrilling contest that ended 4-2.

The Hammers are in much better shape now than they were in that early season encounter and will be looking for revenge.

Both sides will be aiming for the three points here and goals on both sides look likely.

With a total of four goals in three of West Ham’s last four fixtures, betting on Over 3.5 goals at 5/2 could be good value.

