Newly crowned men’s tennis No.1 Andy Murray is heading to The 02 for the London leg of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals .

His triumphant return to home soil will see him do battle with some of the world’s best as he seeks to win the title for the first time.

If you want to watch the great Scot in action there is still time to get tickets. The round robin stage runs for the first six days with prices for adults starting at £24. Tickets for the semi-finals on Saturday, November 19 start at £62, and tickets for the finals on Sunday, November 20 start at £72. You can buy them here .

The contest which runs from Sunday, November 13-20 is expected to attract thousands of fans.

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue - just get off at North Greenwich and remember the last tube to central London will be at 12.19am and to Stratford at 1.02am for those in an after party mood. Check here for Tube status .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

