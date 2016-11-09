Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Murray, the world’s new men’s tennis No.1, brings his accolade home with a seven-day celebration at The O2 in North Greenwich.

Murray took his winning streak to 19 matches with a victory in the Paris Masters that secured him top slot and will be looking to take his first title in the London chapter of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals . The competition runs from Sunday, November 13-20 and is expected to attract an attendance of more than 250,000.

He opens his campaign against Marin Cilic on Monday, November 14 as part of the first round-robin stage which will also pit him against Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori at the popular event.

The Scot, who has competed at the prestigious season finale on seven occasions, said: “It’s been a great year and I want to finish as well as I can. I’m not so much thinking about finishing as the World No. 1. I just want to play well at The O2. I’ve not always played well there and I want to do myself justice.”

(Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

In his past two Barclays ATP World Tour Finals appearances, Murray has gone 2-4 and hasn’t progressed through the round-robin stage.

“Maybe this year will be different to the last one,” he said. “I’ve always gone into London trying to do well, and it’s never quite happened for me but I’ve had a couple of tough losses. Against Rafa (Nadal) in the semis once, and one year (2014) I was really trying to chase the points to get in there and I played probably too much to do that. I am looking forward to it.”

But this is no home leg celebration – Murray has a lot of hard work to do.

He needs to at least match the performance of Novak Djokovic – the man Murray replaced at the top - in London to ensure he keeps hold of the top ranking until the start of next season, but he has been handed a tough draw.

He will compete in Group John McEnroe, while five-time champion Djokovic will face Milos Raonic, Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem in the other group.

Murray said: “Once you’re out on the court, you don’t think about your ranking. You’re playing against the top eight players in the world. I look forward to getting out there and playing at The O2.”

Sunday, November 13-20, adult tickets £24-124, The 02

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook