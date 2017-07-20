Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“Volleyball saved me,” said 7/7 survivor Martine Wright who lost both legs in the bombing.

She was a high-powered marketing executive in St Katharine Docks who used to visit Canary Wharf for meetings before the terrorist attack changed everything.

The 44-year-old was the last to be pulled from the wreckage of the eastbound Circle line train and lost 80% of her blood.

During her rehabilitation she was introduced to sitting volleyball and said she “fell in love”.

“I missed the excitement of my job,” said Martine who visited the Action For Kids pop-up volleyball courts on Monday, July 17 for a demonstration match.

“My self esteem was low and I had a negative body image.

“But I found the passion I was looking for in volleyball. It healed me.”

(Image: Patrick Straub)

She was not even meant to be on the train that exploded but was running late after going out celebrating London being awarded the 2012 Games.

“Then seven years later I was playing as part of Team GB in them,” said Martine.

“I truly believe I was meant to make that journey.”

She has re-lived her experiences for book Unbroken: My Story Of Survival From 7/7 Bombings To Paralympic Success and signed copies for fans a the event in Canary Wharf.

“The Paralympics was definitely a teary-eyed moment,” said the Tring resident who was part of the Women’s Sitting Volleyball team at the Games.

“Coming back to London in such a positive way was amazing.”

(Image: Patrick Straub)

She has stepped down from the captaincy but remains on the team and showed off her skills in a match at the Action For Kids sandy courts in Montgomery Square.

“Movement is the most important thing. Most people don’t realise we play out of our chairs.

“Ironically because I lost so much of my legs it actually helps and I’m the fastest on the team.

“We don’t usually play on sand though so that is an extra challenge.”

If you missed Martine head down to the courts tomorrow (Friday, July 21) to see the corporate matches from 10am-6pm.

Teams from Third Space, Simmons and Simmons, Accenture, Barclays, Canary Wharf Group, JLL and more will battle it out with money raised going towards Action For Kids work with disabled young people.

The volleyball courts are in place until Friday, July 28, and can be booked here .

