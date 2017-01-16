Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton’s bore draw with Millwall won’t live long in the memory but the match has given us some interesting insights. Here’s five things we learned from the Saturday’s 0-0.

1. We'll miss Lookman

Lookman’s move to Everton left created mixed feelings at The Valley. The youth prodigy’s exit was not marked with an outpouring of grief in SE7.

He’s undoubtedly talented but there was the hope the big money sale would allow Karl Robinson the opportunity to bring in players more suited to the League One bear pit.

In actuality, experience hasn’t arrived and the wingers who debuted on Saturday seemed like poor imitations. The Charlton front line was missing that added dimension.

To rub insult into the wounds, Lookman stars and scores for Everton on his debut against Manchester City hours later. What a difference he could have made against Millwall. Good luck Ade, we’ll miss you.

2. FA's new rule?

The FA loves to tinker but has somehow slipped through another rule without any announcement.

Apparently a player is not allowed to kick a ball in open play if a goalie forgets to clear it. It must be a new instruction, otherwise why would Keith Stroud have ruled our Patrick Bauer’s cheeky goal in the second half on Saturday? Maybe Stroud will one day tell us. Maybe not.

3. Robinson got it wrong

The new boss was unlucky to see Josh Magennis go off injured just 10 minutes into the clash but it was a misguided formation anyway.

Robinson overloaded the midfield when Millwall’s only tactic was to bypass this area with balls over the top.

The Lion’s defence were afforded huge amounts of time to launch their 50 yard balls as Magennis’ replacement Tony Watt didn’t have the legs to close them down.

And quite why Robinson had no other forward on the bench to revert to a 4-4-2 only he knows.

4. Watt's that?

The Covered End at The Valley do love their favourites. But just how has Tony Watt deserved hero status?

One corner flag trick and a couple of goals seem to have cemented him in the hearts of many die-hard Charlton fans.

But at just 23, the Scot is perhaps just weeks away from the footballing scrapheap. A ridiculously wasted talent he’s almost run out of clubs.

Tony, don’t listen to the praise from the fans, you’ve done so little to deserve it so far.

5. Plenty of positives

Despite the gloom of failing to beat Millwall again, Magennis’ injury and the needless sending off of Jorge Teixeira, there were still some plus points from Saturday. The new players looked like they had something to offer and Ricky Holmes’ return is like the best signing of them all.

It’s an average of two points a game for the Addicks since Christmas and Joe Aribo has been a revelation.

If Robinson can keep these players fit – and Magennis’ injury is not as bad as first feared – it could be an interesting next few months.