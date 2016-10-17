Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

1. Protests work

A fantastic joint display of dissatisfaction from Charlton and Coventry took place on Saturday.Thousands of pigs landing on the pitch brought the anger of both sets of fans back in the spotlight.

Coventry’s plight is dire and a shocking warning Charlton should heed. Some awful mismanagement over the years sees them facing losing their ground and training ground in the coming months.

For Charlton it was the first time protests had returned to The Valley this season. And much like last season the outpouring of anger seemed to inspire the players to victory. Long may they continue.

2. Josh Magennis is Charlton’s signing of the summer

The deal which brought the big forward to SE7 from Kilmarnock hardly made headlines. He also arrived with an underwhelming scoring record. But Magennis has proved his worth.

Last Tuesday saw a man of the match performance for Northern Ireland against world titans Germany.

Rather than showing signs of tiredness his effort against Coventry was super human.

While others had long given up he was chasing balls into deep into injury time and more than deserved his superbly taken goal.

Magennis has three goals so far this season but that’s just a small part of his game. With him in the team Charlton will not be bullied this season.

3. Ademola Lookman shouldn’t be taking corners

It was funny game for Charlton’s youth prodigy. A superb performance and a goal but people are more likely to remember a missed open goal, an awful free kick and yet more bad corners.

The good news is the youngster’s fitness is back and he managed 90 minutes on Saturday but does he really need to be taking set-pieces?

For the second match in a row Lookman regularly failed to beat the first man. It’s time for Ricky Holmes or even Chris Solly to take over.

4. Declan Rudd is a league above

The young keeper’s loan move to Charlton caused protests at his parent club Norwich.

On Saturday you can see why as he pulled off a series of good saves to keep Coventry at bay.

He played 11 Premier League games for Norwich last year so it was some coup for Charlton to get him to drop down to League One.

Signing up the goalkeeper full-time must be on Russell Slade’s wishlist but, for now, let’s just enjoy him while we can.

5. Beating Coventry was no mean feat

City are bottom and struggling and the win needs to be followed up.

Next up is Port Vale on Tuesday night. Fresh from a 4-0 spanking at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday, the Valiants were also beaten 2-0 by Coventry in their last home game.

That will be followed by Charlton’s trip to Gillingham who have lost their last four games and Chesterfield who haven’t won for a month.

There’s points to be had in the coming weeks. Let’s see if Charlton have that killer instinct to get those points.