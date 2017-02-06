Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

1. Karl Robinson’s decisions weren’t to blame

Bringing on Johnnie Jackson, Lee Novak and Jorge Teixeira raised eyebrows but was key to countering the visitor’s aerial threat from set-pieces.

In the end, Robinson escaped criticism as his namesake Tim – the referee – got it in the neck for the 10 minutes of injury time, during which Fleetwood snatched the equaliser.

The absence of Josh Magennis is probably the most telling factor in the side failing to win. The attacking threat was not strong enough to put the game beyond doubt. Rumour is the big striker will be back next week.

2. Charlton know how to play dirty

Another game and another sending off. Nathan Byrne joined Lewis Page and Teixeira in a Charlton player being dismissed for the third game in a row.

It was a deserved red card for a very late lunge and Charlton Athletic were lucky Ricky Holmes did not get his marching orders for an even worse foul.

But rather than being dirty, it shows the extent of Charlton’s determination that full-blooded tackles are now a regular sight. It’s a tough division to get out of and nothing but 100% commitment is needed.

3. The supporters are still staying away

The seats are empty and the attendance was less than 10,000 on Saturday.

But the £50,000 collected by supporters to fund protests shows the passion is still there among the fanbase. That’s a reminder to anyone who uses the empty stands as evidence that support is draining away.

No, the fans are not there because they are disillusioned with the way the club they love is being run by Roland Duchatelet.

On March 4, Card (Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet) will be heading to the Belgian’s homeland in numbers to ask him to sell the club. Who knows if he’ll listen but credit must go to all those about to make the journey.

4. The race for the play-offs isn’t over

It’s still unlikely. A win on Saturday would have lifted Charlton right back in there. Now they need two wins in their next three games, all of which are away. A victory over an out-of-form Wimbledon on Saturday would do nicely.

Charlton have a pitiful record in league matches away to Wimbledon with just one win coming in 1984 followed by five defeats and a draw.

We live in hope.

5. The jury remains out on manager Robinson

That’s maybe overly harsh with three wins and three draws in his last six games – while enduring a minor injury crisis – but the Charlton faithful are wary these days.

The chirpy Scouser is having to tread a fine line between keeping the owner happy and trying to win over the fans. It’s an impossible task considering the damage that has been done in recent years.

But one advantage of the loquacious manager is CEO Katrien Meire has seemingly been able to disappear into the shadows and not offend the supporters for a few weeks