Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlton have thrashed Swindon Town 3-0 at home, but what did the last game of the season tell us about the Londoners?

There were goals from Josh Magennis, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ricky Holmes against the Addicks already relegated opponents on Sunday, April 30 .

But, following a rocky season, the main talking points at Charlton are off the pitch as summer and the transfer window beckon.

1. It's the end of an era

Goodbye Johnnie Jackson. The captain had an emotional send-off when he was substituted.

But just like the last such goodbye, when Chris Powell donned a mascot head and scored a goal (not in that order) it's not as it seems.

While we had to wait a couple of years for Powell to return, Jackson is going nowhere.

Manager Karl Robinson said Jackson would be retiring from playing professional football and taking up a coaching role at the club.

But then Robinson said Jackson would be available to play.

So expect to see the all-action midfielder brought on with 10 minutes to go against Northampton on the first day of the season, if previous summer inaction in the transfer market is anything to go by.

2. The mystery goes on behind the scenes

Why are Richie Barker and Simon Clark leaving the backroom team?

Barker has apparently had the "irresistible" offer to go to Rotherham but Clark is an unknown. Do they just want out?

And now Robinson has hinted there will be more outward moves in the coming weeks.

Who? Chris O'Loughlin - the coach parachuted in by the network? Or Robinson himself who has been tipped to join Wigan?

Something is happening. We just don't know what. One thing which is for sure is that most fans want it to be takeover-related.

3. The protests continue

It was relatively tame in comparison to previous spectaculars. Blocking the car park, some balloons and a couple of flares.

Not even a cause for the match to be suspended for longer than a few seconds.

But the fans were in full voice and the message was clear.

The owners need not worry, however, as there's unlikely to be such a display of discontent next season. Most fans just won't renew their season tickets.

4. That's a sad thing

Robinson could be putting a good team together. Sunday saw a great performance with the Addicks dominating in the 3-0 win over Swindon.

Deep question marks remain, however, over some of the players' futures. Is player of the year Ricky Holmes likely to head off to the Championship?

Will Jay Dasilva return for another loan spell from Chelsea? Is Ezri Konsa off as has been rumoured?

5. Ricky rumours

Of the above, Holmes will obviously be the greatest lost. The attacking midfielder has been a revelation this season and it's notable his two months injured coincided with a big slump in form.

But at 30 years old next month, who would deny him an opportunity to shine in the Championship if the offer comes in?

If the mercurial midfielder is still here next season, it will be a major surprise.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook