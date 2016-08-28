Charlton's 1-1 draw with Bolton wasn't a League One game to set the world alight. But there were some pointers to take away.

Here are the five things you should be talking about.

1. This is very much a work in progress

Bolton aren't pretty but they are professional, so when the opening goal of the game went in for the northerners Charlton began to look a little naive.

The likes of the experienced David Wheater kept the Addicks out of the visitor's area until Ademola Lookman's super strike at the death.

But it was plain to see Charlton are two or three players away from the full package to launch a viable bid for promotion.

The club needs to do some good business before this week's transfer deadline, especially in midfield.

2. Ricky Holmes may well be the best player in this division

Quite how Charlton, rather than a Championship side, picked up the mercurial midfielder is anyone's guess.

His wizardry has impressed all in the first four games.

The signing from Northampton is the sort of talent Charlton have been crying out for since Andy Reid left the club.

He's actually also someone even the likes of Lookman can pick up a few tips from.

The question mark is his fitness as he's faded in each of those games.

3. Ezri Konsa is the future

The release of Tariq Holmes-Dennis left a few major question marks over the club's transfer policy.

Did the youngster really want out or was he part of the latest in a money-making exercise to siphon off young talent?

The only way we will find out is from what happens to the current emerging youth products such as Lookman and, perhaps more importantly, Ezri Konsa.

The defender showed he's more than just a stopper by slipping into full-back in a mid-first half reshuffle.

From there he caused a headache for the Bolton defence with his marauding runs and quick feet. Konsa is destined for big things.

The only question is who with?

4. The crowd is sparse at The Valley

Charlton fans unfurl North Korea flag above Directors Box during match against Bolton - Mir... https://t.co/zFras2rtAd #northkorea #dprk — North Korea News (@140DPRK) August 27, 2016

But is the boycott having the desired impact? Does the owner care? Probably not.

Roland Duchatelet has deep pockets and he's never there anyway to see it.

Would it not be better to attend and let your voice be heard?

There's little media mileage in a sparsely attended event. The North Korean flag unfurled over the director's box on the other hand...

5. Roger Johnson must go

The big defender has had three weeks to apologise to the fans for his outburst on the opening day of the season.

But there's been nothing - unless of course you count an apology to manager Russell Slade , passed on to the media and then to the fans.

No? Me either. The supporters have repeatedly let the player know how they feel but will Roger quit?

Judging by previous form at Wolves he will quite happily wait for his contract to run.

The only saving grace is he's not very good anyway. So Slade, do the decent thing and get him as far away from the first-team as possible.

Maybe now's the time to make use of the network. But what have FC Carl Zeiss Jena done to deserve Johnson?

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .