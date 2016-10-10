5 soothing assurances West Ham fans might need to hear

1. We’ll ride out the storm

Collectively we’re not working as a team. You can’t rely on Dimi or Manu to pop up with goals all the time. We have to work as a team. But that’s the players, the coaches, the manager, everybody and even the fans. We have to stick together and ride this storm out.

Assistant manager Julian Dicks

2. We have a strong squad

We still have a strong squad, the same team and the same manager. Everyone thought we were going to be - not challenging for the title - but certainly up there and having a right good go. It’s still early doors but we want to try and turn it round and get further up that table.

Aaron Cresswell

3. The best is yet to come

Jonathan Calleri of West Ham United in action with Matty Pearson of Accrington Stanley

The fans have not seen the best of me just yet and I know I can give a lot more. The style of play here is very different and it can take a few months to settle in. I remember it took a while for Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to settle in and then they did really well. I am hoping that I can leave my mark at the club.

Jonathan Calleri

4. Cresswell will give us a lift

I am delighted that Aaron Cresswell managed to play 50 minutes in a practice game at the club’s training ground. Aaron’s return to the first-team will give everyone a lift and is a bit of good news that we are looking for. He is an important player for the team and we need to start keeping some clean sheets again. Hopefully things will look a lot different in the next few weeks if we manage to get a few victories under our belt.

Co-chairman David Gold

5. The business is on the way up

Karren Brady attends the Leaders Sport Business Summit at Stamford Bridge

We are in the Olympic Stadium, we have limited outside debt and we are ranked 15th in terms of brand values. We were 115th when I joined the club. We’re now 20th in the Deloitte Money League. We have got the largest amount of season-ticket holders of any London club and the capacity will be increasing to 66,000. We feel we’ve set out our goals and achieved them.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady