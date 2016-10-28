Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

1. What brand are West Ham selling now?

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, who has made the London Stadium her personal project, has – rightly – been quick to capitalise on this showpiece arena as a milestone on the journey for the east London club.

No longer a back-street, hoi-polloi operation with an historic reputation for violence, it would be a forward-thinking global brand and an investor’s dream – the shining beacon club with the a rich heritage that served Canary Wharf and the City.

But the small band of supporters who made Upton Park such a fizzing cauldron came along too to spoil the party. They rip up her nice seats and fill the stands with ugly, spitting faces.

2. A girl with coins looks miserable

The father of Victoria, eight, presented a row of coins along his palm. Not a treat from her granny or pennies from the tooth fairy but the missiles that had been aimed at the youngster’s head. Unbelievable.

She was downcast. She just wanted to go home, she told the BBC . Who can blame her? Would she be back? Probably not. Would parents be wary of taking their children to the London Stadium. Yes.

Meanwhile, an investigation is going into the circulation of homophobic flyers with lyrics aimed at Chelsea players. Are West Ham the "nasty club" still?

3. Naming rights are back to square one

It was the Olympic Stadium and then, as a place-holder, became the London Stadium which sounded generic enough to be inoffensive. What everyone was waiting for was the conglomerate to come along and rename the oval for a sizeable chunk of cash, some of it going to West Ham.

Now we learn that Indian technology company Mahindra Group, which was in pole position, has pulled out and it may be some time before another mega-corporate rides in.

4. The politicians are circling

(Photo: Getty)

West Ham got away with the deal of a lifetime landing the stadium. Politicians were furious, especially those representing constituencies containing West Ham’s London rivals. Those resentments were quietened momentarily but now they have returned with relish.

Meanwhile, Mark Field, the City MP and vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary football group said games should be played behind closed doors, a call echoed by Damian Collins, chairman of the Select Committee for Culture, Media and Sport.

5. The impotence of tenancy is laid bare

(Photo: Getty)

West Ham find themselves the lightning rod for the fury, yet the efforts they can make are not entirely under their control. They are tenants in a stadium that is attempting to be an all-things-to-all-people multi-purpose venue. So athletics meet crowd management is not the same as a football match crowd management.

West Ham worked hard to make sure the showpiece London derby was safe with restrictions on ticket and alcohol sales. Plainly they made the effort, plainly the feral troublemakers didn’t care.

They view damaging the club they claim to support as a legitimate pastime and, undoubtedly, will not stop until they are stopped. Goodwill has not worked. Enforcement must follow.

What West Ham says

“A small number of individuals were intent on becoming involved in disorder and are being investigated, identified and banned from London Stadium as a matter of priority.

“It must be stressed that the vast majority of West Ham United and visiting supporters have behaved impeccably and we are committed to ensuring that they can continue to support their team in a safe environment.

“ We wish to thank the genuine supporters for their fantastic support. We wish to assure them that we will work tirelessly to ban those who seek to affect their enjoyment and match experience.”

PS

(Photo: Getty)

West Ham beat Chelsea 2-1 to progress to the quarter finals in the EFL Cup where they meet Manchester United.