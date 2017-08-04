Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s top athletes will be descending on Queen Elizabeth Park for the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

Runners, jumpers, throwers and vaulters will bring the roar back to the iconic stadium that saw Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Usain Bolt race to glory in the London 2012 Olympics.

The 16th Championship event will be held at the London Stadium over ten days from Friday, August 4-13.

It is the first time in its 34-year history that it has come to the capital.

Here are five facts you might not know.

1) The first Championship was held in Helsinki in 1983

Back then moustaches and sideburns were de rigour.

(Image: Bundesarchiv/Rainer MittelstŠdt)

2) The most recent Championships in Beijing, China, in August, 2015, saw 1931 athletes participate from a record 207 national federations.

Kenya topped the medal table for the first time in its history, winning 16 medals of which seven were gold.

Will they match that performance this year?

(Image: IAAF)

3) USA have topped the medal table 10 times and this year four reigning world champions and eight 2016 Olympic individual gold medallists lead a squad of 132 athletes on this years US Squad.

Watch out Team GB.

(Image: IAAF)

4) German runner Katharina Heinig will be following on her mother’s footsteps when she makes her debut at the event.

Katrin Dörre-Heinig was among the best marathon runners in the world in the 1980s and 1990s and won an Olympic bronze medal in Seoul in 1988. She took another bronze at Tokyo’s World Championships in 1991.

Two decades later she has coached her daughter to her own running success and Katharina will be on starting line for the marathon event on August 6.

No pressure then.

5) Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill will receive a reallocated World Championships gold medal in London.

A number of medals, including two golds, will be presented to new athletes following the disqualification of the results of the original medallists after their sanction for anti-doping rule violations.

Ennis-Hill will receive gold for the 2011 heptathlon title on Sunday, August 6 prior to the start of the evening competition session.

The US women’s team will be presented their gold for the 2013 4x400m title on Friday, August 4.

Justice prevails.

(Image: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Friday, August 4-13, £35-155

Buy tickets here.

