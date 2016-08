Advertise with the Wharf

The Wharf is distributed free around Canary Wharf, the Docklands, Greenwich and east London.

It has an unrivalled market profile of young, affluent AB professionals drawn from the finance, tech and media sectors who enjoy living life to the full.

Online, our website wharf.co.uk welcomes 70,000 monthly unique users who experienced more than one million pages last year.

To benefit from communicating directly to this unique audience, call advertising manager Karen Brodie on 020 7510 6055, email her at karen.brodie@trinitymirror.com