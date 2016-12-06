Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free betting tool has launched full of stats and facts to help football-betting punters make wiser and more-profitable choices.

SoccerKeep is a revolutionary free-to-use betting platform that provides incredible insights and stats-based picks for tens of thousands of football matches from around the world.

The resource that's striking fear into the bookies can now be accessed by anyone that signs up and helps punters to make more-informed bets.

SoccerKeep’s algorithm provides thousands of winning picks every weekend, which helps punters stay up to speed with the bookmakers.

What is SoccerKeep?

It's one of the most-complex free sports betting tools to provide live scores, unique statistics and surprisingly-accurate mathematical picks for football matches from more than 1000 leagues and cups across 100 countries.

The football data is fed by Sport Radar – a global leader in the football-stats industry - which also supplies bookies, national football associations and UEFA .

Developers spent years tinkering with SoccerKeep and enlisted several world-class punters to help pick the most-useful stats.

How can it help me win?

While the betting website shows lots of valuable information, punters need to apply common-sense before making their bets.

The website lists all the key stats, scores and tables from the major football leagues and competitions.

After selecting the league they want, punters can choose a fixture to analyse and place a bet on.

As an example, this is what September's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea looked like:

After logging-in, a selection of between six and eight tips for the respective match are displayed along with odds of how likely they are to happen.

For a lot of betters, that's all the information they need - though developers recommend that matches are fully analysed before any wagering takes place.

Scrolling down on the dedicated match page, a series of stats reveal in-depth insights and cleverly-designed tables that can help punters make decisions on the following bets:

A handicap bet: Have a look at the 'goal margins' and 'scores sections'.

Have a look at the 'goal margins' and 'scores sections'. First goal scorer: Check out the 'self-spoken table'.

Check out the 'self-spoken table'. Comeback bets: Navigate to the 'leading tab' of the same table – there you will see how many times each team has lost the lead.

In the 'trailing tab', you will be able to find out how many times each team has scored an equaliser.

Navigate to the 'leading tab' of the same table – there you will see how many times each team has lost the lead. In the 'trailing tab', you will be able to find out how many times each team has scored an equaliser. Period a goal is scored in: See the 'goal per 15 minutes' section to understand which intervals teams tend to score and concede in - both at home and away.

One last tip...

Check out the daily betting tips through SoccerKeep.com - you will find all the picks from that day, sorted in descending order from the most probable to the most risky.

SoccerKeep 2.0 is just around the corner – the fully revamped interface will be launched in January 2017. Here's a sneak peek:

Sign up at SoccerKeep.com - it takes less than a minute to register and it’s completely free.