Lady Luck – good week for

Claire Foy: Winning a Golden Globe for her performance in The Crown has secured the young actress a role in Hollywood royalty. Our Witch Twitch says paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth in her acceptance speech was touching – and smart.

Ed Sheeran: Making his return to music after a three-year hiatus, the singer-songwriter has smashed Spotify records for the most streams in one day for his two new tracks, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill. The guides say it’s only the beginning of a fantastic new phase.

Wendi Deng: Although the tarot doesn’t see Wendi’s latest relationship, with 21-year-old Hungarian model Bertold Zahoran, as a long-term option it does reveal that she’ll have lots of fun and vibrant times while it lasts.

Evil Eye – bad week for

Mariah Carey: The diva’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square rumbles on, with the singer accusing the production team’s technicians of foiling her. Our guides advise Ms Carey to take a break from the spotlight and recharge with family and friends.

Commuters: The strike by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and the Rail, Maritime and Transport unions crippled Tube travel on Monday, causing havoc for commuters. Our Witch Twitch senses more trouble ahead. There’s room on my broom.

Dippy The Diplodocus : The Natural History Museum skeleton has been dismantled, replaced by a blue whale, and sent on a tour of the regions. Our Witch Twitch fears we will never see the Old Boy again.

Is this message for you?

Alfie: Think before you speak. The wrong words this week will have serious repercussions.

GS: Looking for fun? A brunch at Roka in Canada Square could serve up more than you bargained for.

Lara: Be warned your diva demands are alienating your friends.

Keya: Now is not the right time for a haircut. It will cause a split end in a relationship.

Paul R: Check your current account. There are several transactions that appear to be bogus.

What is it? Ansuz Rune

Expect to receive a message as the Ansuz Rune has appeared in our divination this week. This ancient Messenger Rune can predict a new life unfolding. Look out for new connections and take care to be especially aware during meetings, visits and chance encounters.

