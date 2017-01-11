Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Madonna, Liz Hurley and Victoria Beckham have all come under fire for posting selfies with their sons.

They have been dubbed cringe-worthy for their social media posts, images of them snuggled up with their teenage sons, head on shoulder, hands clasped, clearly unable to conceal their motherly affection.

There are shots of these mums holding hands with their sons, posing together at red carpet events, dancing at parties...

There is no escaping their intense love and pride in their boys in these shots.

Yet critics have accused them of trying too hard to be “best friend mums” instead of proper parents. And have warned that this style of parenting can have serious consequences especially where boundaries are concerned.

I look at these photos and what I see are working mums, women who have come from relatively humble beginnings to forge successful careers, showering their sons with love and affection.

I see their sons basking in this affection, lapping up the outpouring of love. They look secure, confident in the knowledge they are adored. They also share the look of love for their mums, proud of their beautiful, bright, successful parent.

As young adolescents, I’m sure they would make their displeasure known if they didn’t want to appear in a photo.

When there are so many unloved and abused children in this world why sneer at these loving parents? Why make something of harmless images that simply show a mother’s obvious pride in her cub?

Surely, it is far better to lavish your child with love than to be a cold, distant parent?

I know mums who fall into both camps – and you can tell by their children, too.

Master A is self-assured and radiates confidence. At nine years old, he is his own man, comfortable in his own skin.

He and I are always snapping selfies together. Shots of him with his arms around my neck, me kissing him on the cheek. When we’re out together, he is happy to hold my hand, even when his friends rib him. He simply looks at them as though it is they who have a problem.

And, he’d be right.

