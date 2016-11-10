Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star reading – Idris Elba

Idris Elba is the boy-done-good from Hackney. So stratospherically good, in fact, that he’s part of the Hollywood A-list, with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Russell Crowe, Madonna (more about her later) and Sean Penn on his speed dial.

We don’t need an excuse to dowse his dark depths but, as this week sees the release of his latest London-set movie, 100 Streets , it would seem rude not to engage our Witch Twitch.

Deep Roots

Despite making a healthy crust from what is essentially pretending to be someone else, the rune stones show Idris has his feet firmly planted in reality. His East End roots run deep and as such provide him with the swagger, style, gritty glamour, and, of course, that distinct vernacular that has helped turn this Newham-born geezer into an international player.

However, our Witch Twitch warns that Idris needs to beware casting directors trying to turn him into a parody – he’s too good an actor for that.

Fortune Favours The Brave

With a name that means Fiery Lord and a numerical birth number that stands for bravery Idris’ star alignment shows there is nothing he cannot master.

It is the drive that has seen him take part in – and win - his first professional kick-boxing bout at the age of 43 at York Hall (cheered on by a ringside Madonna); break the land speed record; pilot an acrobatic plane; design and model his very own men’s clothing collection for Superdry , while dropping the beats as DJ Big Driis, oh, and receiving an OBE for services to drama. But for all his dare-devilry, diversity and dynamism will he ever play Bond? We’ve cast the runes and they say it will come down to The Wire.

Love and Romance

With a couple of failed marriages behind him and his relationship with baby mama Naiyana Garth hitting the rocks earlier this year our guides suggest that long-term romantic unions aren’t necessarily Idris’s strong point. The Tarot shows that when it comes to relationships Idris may be too emotionally detached at times.

But that doesn’t stop him from being a consummate flirt. Put a pretty lady under his nose and his charm goes into overdrive. Word of advice though when we say “Lady” we’re referring to someone with grace and elegance.

The way to this man’s heart is to keep it smart, discreet and under wraps. Madonna, are you listening! It’s in the stars that a flirty friendship will blossom into something more meaningful. Be warned though this one will pack a punch and provide our Idris with more thrills than any drag car racing event ever could.

Inner Secret

He may be as sharp as his tailoring but underneath it all lays a soul that is in a bit of a two-and-eight. He seeks peace and happiness which will only come when this loner-by-nature allows himself to trust and be open to love.

If he can embrace that side of his character, play that particular role, then he really can have it all.

Is this message for you?

Emily – Join that yoga class you’ve been considering. It will open up more than just your chakras.

Debbie – Stop gossiping it’s damaging your reputation.

Kishore – Get in touch with an old friend. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by what they have to tell you.

Nick T – Burying your head in the sand won’t make the problem go away. Admit to your team you’ve messed up big time.

Natalia – You are the maker of your own fortune. That business idea is a flyer.

Lady Luck – good week for…

Andy Murray: Replacing Novak Djokovic as world number one shows this gifted Scot now holds all the aces. Consistency is the key.

Sophie Turner: A change of hair colour for the Game Of Thrones lovely enchants all those around, especially the brother that is called Joe Jonas. Blondes really do have more fun.

Shawn Mendes: There’s no stopping this former internet sensation turned bona fide star. Beating, Justin Bieber to take Best Male vocalist at the EMA’s heralds the dawn of a new heartthrob era.

Evil Eye – bad week for…

Millie Mackintosh: We’re all for moving on from past relationships but ripping up her wedding dress and smearing it in fake blood for a costume reveals Millie’s divorce from Prof Green cuts deeper than she thinks. Stay classy.

Ashley Cole: Missing the penalty that sent his LA Galaxy team crashing out of the MLS play-offs at the weekend spells the end of a dream for the former Chelsea defender.

Four of Diamonds: It was a losing hand for the pretty girl group who became the fifth act to be voted off The X Factor. Three is the magic number.

What's this? Tiger's Eye

Crystals and precious stones have been revered for thousands of years for their healing and protective properties.

This week we feel the properties of Tiger’s Eye are particularly relevant. This stone assists in accomplishing goals. The message is clear: Forget wishful thinking and focus not on what you think you want but what you really need. There’s a gulf of difference.